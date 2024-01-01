Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Plainwell

Go
Plainwell restaurants
Toast

Plainwell restaurants that serve burritos

Main pic

 

Bloom - 137 N Main St

137 N Main St, Plainwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
choice of sausage, bacon, or mushrooms with bloom browns, scrambled egg, sour cream, shredded cheddar, avocado mash, salsa, spinach tortilla
comes with side of bloom browns
More about Bloom - 137 N Main St
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.

717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell

Avg 4 (140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito - Beef$17.50
a huge 12" Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ seasoned Ground Beef & Refried Beans, topped with Burrito Sauce, melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese, & all the fixings
Burrito - Chicken$17.50
a huge 12" Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ shredded Chicken & Refried Beans, topped with Burrito Sauce, melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese, & all the fixings
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainwell

Quesadillas

Asian Salad

Steak Salad

Waffles

French Fries

Chili

Cheesecake

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Plainwell to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston