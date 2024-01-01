Burritos in Plainwell
Plainwell restaurants that serve burritos
More about Bloom - 137 N Main St
Bloom - 137 N Main St
137 N Main St, Plainwell
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
choice of sausage, bacon, or mushrooms with bloom browns, scrambled egg, sour cream, shredded cheddar, avocado mash, salsa, spinach tortilla
comes with side of bloom browns
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
|Burrito - Beef
|$17.50
a huge 12" Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ seasoned Ground Beef & Refried Beans, topped with Burrito Sauce, melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese, & all the fixings
|Burrito - Chicken
|$17.50
a huge 12" Flour Tortilla stuffed w/ shredded Chicken & Refried Beans, topped with Burrito Sauce, melted Cheddar-Jack Cheese, & all the fixings