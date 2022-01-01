Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Plainwell

Plainwell restaurants
Plainwell restaurants that serve cake

Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. P image

 

Four Roses

663 10th St, Plainwell

Avg 4.8 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Whitefish Cakes$12.00
Chocolate Guiness Cake W/Irish Cream$8.50
Salted Carmel Chocolate Cake$8.50
More about Four Roses
Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant image

 

Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant

11611 Pine Lake Rd., Plainwell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake$1.25
More about Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant

