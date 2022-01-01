Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Plainwell
/
Plainwell
/
Cake
Plainwell restaurants that serve cake
Four Roses
663 10th St, Plainwell
Avg 4.8
(779 reviews)
Whitefish Cakes
$12.00
Chocolate Guiness Cake W/Irish Cream
$8.50
Salted Carmel Chocolate Cake
$8.50
More about Four Roses
Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
11611 Pine Lake Rd., Plainwell
No reviews yet
Cake
$1.25
More about Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Plainwell
Quesadillas
Pies
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Beef Salad
Cheesecake
French Fries
Chicken Wraps
More near Plainwell to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston