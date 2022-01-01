Chicken salad in Plainwell
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
|Taco Salad with Chicken
|$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla bowl full of grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with chipotle ranch.
|Garden Salad with Chicken
|$12.99
Fresh greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$12.99
Fresh greens, sliced chicken tenders, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes and scallions.