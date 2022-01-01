Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Plainwell

Plainwell restaurants
Plainwell restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant image

 

Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant

11611 Pine Lake Rd., Plainwell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$3.50
More about Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell

Avg 4 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

