Chicken wraps in Plainwell
Plainwell restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
11611 Pine Lake Rd., Plainwell
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$3.50
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.