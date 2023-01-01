Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Plainwell

Go
Plainwell restaurants
Toast

Plainwell restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. P image

 

Four Roses Cafe

663 10th St, Plainwell

Avg 4.8 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Soup Philly Cheesesteak$4.75
Bowl Of Soup Philly Cheesesteak$6.00
More about Four Roses Cafe
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.

717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell

Avg 4 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
thinly-sliced Ribeye grilled with Green Peppers & Onions, & topped w/ melted Provolone Cheese on a grilled Hoagie Bun
- - add Grilled Jalapeño & Cajun Seasoning - - $1
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainwell

Chicken Salad

Chili

French Fries

Garden Salad

Pies

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheesecake

Beef Salad

Map

More near Plainwell to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (566 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston