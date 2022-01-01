Quesadillas in Plainwell
Plainwell restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Four Roses
Four Roses
663 10th St, Plainwell
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla W/fries
|$7.00
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla W/chips
|$9.00
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
A crispy flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and onions and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and scallions. Served with salsa.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
A crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and onions and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and scallions. Served with salsa.