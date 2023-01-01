Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Plainwell

Plainwell restaurants
Plainwell restaurants that serve steak salad

Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. P image

 

Four Roses Cafe

663 10th St, Plainwell

Avg 4.8 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$17.00
More about Four Roses Cafe
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.

717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell

Avg 4 (140 reviews)
Takeout
(W) Steak Salad$19.50
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.

