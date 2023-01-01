Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak salad in
Plainwell
/
Plainwell
/
Steak Salad
Plainwell restaurants that serve steak salad
Four Roses Cafe
663 10th St, Plainwell
Avg 4.8
(779 reviews)
Steak Salad
$17.00
More about Four Roses Cafe
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
Avg 4
(140 reviews)
(W) Steak Salad
$19.50
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Plainwell
Beef Salad
Caesar Salad
Cake
French Fries
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken
More near Plainwell to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
Augusta
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(139 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(606 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston