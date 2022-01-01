Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Plainwell
/
Plainwell
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Plainwell restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Four Roses
663 10th St, Plainwell
Avg 4.8
(779 reviews)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$3.50
More about Four Roses
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
Avg 4
(140 reviews)
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
$5.99
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
