Tacos in Plainwell

Four Roses
663 10th St, Plainwell
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$20.00
|Vegetarian Cauliflower Tacos
|$17.00
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
|Taco Salad with Chicken
|$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla bowl full of grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with chipotle ranch.
|Taco Salad with Beef
|$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla bowl full of seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with chipotle ranch.