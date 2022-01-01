Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plaistow restaurants you'll love

Plaistow restaurants
Plaistow's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Plaistow restaurants

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe El Camino

134 Newton Road, Plaistow

Avg 4.9 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef & Cheese Empanada$5.00
Crispy half-moon pastry filled with lightly seasoned ground beef and cheese sautéed green & red peppers, onions and finished with a cilantro lime sauce
C4 Chicken Wings or Crackling Chicken$17.00
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Slow-roasted and marinated in citrus juices and spices. Served with your choice of rice and plantains.
C5 Pernil Asado (Roasted Pork or Carne Frita)$17.00
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Pork shoulder marinated in fresh citrus juices and authentic spices, slow-roasted. Carne Frita ( Fried Pork Chunks) seasoned and marinated in Puerto Rican spices and fried to golden perfection.
More about Cafe El Camino
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Plaistow)

160 Plaistow Road, Plaistow

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Plaistow)
PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's - 0318 - Plaistow

9 Plaistow Road, Plaistow

Avg 4.2 (468 reviews)
Takeout
More about Papa Gino's - 0318 - Plaistow
