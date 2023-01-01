Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Plaistow
/
Plaistow
/
Cake
Plaistow restaurants that serve cake
Shelly's Kitchen
5 Plaistow Road unit 25, Plaistow
No reviews yet
Turtle Cheese Cake
$6.95
More about Shelly's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe El Camino
134 Newton Road, Plaistow
Avg 4.9
(182 reviews)
Coquito Tres Leches Cake
$5.00
Tres Leche Cake
$6.00
More about Cafe El Camino
Browse other tasty dishes in Plaistow
Chicken Wraps
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken
Mozzarella Sticks
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac And Cheese
Cookies
More near Plaistow to explore
Newburyport
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Derry
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Windham
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(693 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(81 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1362 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1304 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(481 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston