Cheese fries in Plaistow

Plaistow restaurants
Plaistow restaurants that serve cheese fries

Shelly's Kitchen

5 Plaistow Road unit 25, Plaistow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dogs & Fries$13.95
More about Shelly's Kitchen
PPC Kitchen & Bar

133 Plaistow Road, Plaistow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Cheese Fries$13.00
Golden fries topped with bacon, scallions, Jack and cheddar cheeses served with creamy ranch
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.00
Fried Cheese Ravioli$9.00
Breaden and golden fried, served with our housemade marinara
More about PPC Kitchen & Bar

