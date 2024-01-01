Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Plaistow

Plaistow restaurants
Plaistow restaurants that serve chili

Shelly's Kitchen

5 Plaistow Road unit 25, Plaistow

TakeoutDelivery
Chili$5.95
One Size
More about Shelly's Kitchen
PPC Kitchen & Bar

133 Plaistow Road, Plaistow

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean & Beef Chili$8.50
house-made smothered in cheddar jack cheese served with tortillas
More about PPC Kitchen & Bar

