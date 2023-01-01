Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Plaistow

Go
Plaistow restaurants
Toast

Plaistow restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Cafe El Camino image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe El Camino

134 Newton Road, Plaistow

Avg 4.9 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Cafe El Camino
Consumer pic

 

Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Plaistow)

160 Plaistow Road, Plaistow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Plaistow)

Browse other tasty dishes in Plaistow

Cookies

Map

More near Plaistow to explore

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1146 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1116 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston