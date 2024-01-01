Clams in Plaistow

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Plaistow restaurants that serve clams
Shelly's Kitchen
5 Plaistow Road unit 25, Plaistow
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$6.95
One Size
More about Shelly's Kitchen
PPC Kitchen & Bar
133 Plaistow Road, Plaistow
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$9.00
Our New England Clam Chowder served with oyster crackers.
More about PPC Kitchen & Bar
