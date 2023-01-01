Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Plaistow
/
Plaistow
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Plaistow restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Shelly's Kitchen
5 Plaistow Road unit 25, Plaistow
No reviews yet
Jalapeno poppers
$12.95
More about Shelly's Kitchen
PPC Kitchen & Bar
133 Plaistow Road, Plaistow
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$9.50
with cream cheese filling. Served with ranch dressing
More about PPC Kitchen & Bar
