Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Plaistow
/
Plaistow
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Plaistow restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Shelly's Kitchen
5 Plaistow Road unit 25, Plaistow
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$12.50
10 Pieces
More about Shelly's Kitchen
PPC Kitchen & Bar
133 Plaistow Road, Plaistow
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.25
Served with housemade marinara
More about PPC Kitchen & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Plaistow
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Wraps
More near Plaistow to explore
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Derry
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Windham
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(682 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1293 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1245 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston