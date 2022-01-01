Go
Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd

Gotta get to Plaka!

GRILL

110 Lawyers Rd NW • $$

Avg 4.8 (4547 reviews)

Popular Items

Spanakopites$8.50
Flaky layers of phyllo dough wrapped around a spinach and feta filling (V)
Chicago Gyro Wrap$9.95
Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$16.55
Grilled marinated all-white chicken skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/E)
Fries$4.95
Hand-cut fries tossed in our house seasoning (V)
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$9.95
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
Pita$1.35
Plaka Salad$9.75
Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)
Plaka Gyro Wrap$9.75
Authentic Greek Style gyro with house-made shaved pork gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries (G/D/E)
Chicken Souvlaki Skewer$6.50
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken (G/E)
Build a Bowl$11.25
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

110 Lawyers Rd NW

Vienna VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
