Plan B Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
555 LA SIERRA DR. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
555 LA SIERRA DR.
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dukes Plates & Pints
Come in and Enjoy
01 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0058
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.