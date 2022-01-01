Plan B Restaurant

Go
Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.50
hearts of romaine, parmesan, croutons, anchovies
Pommes Frites Side$4.00
Rib Eye Main$36.50
au poivre, creme deglaze, pommes frites
Provençale$19.00
tomato, basil, garlic, herbes de provence
Rack of Lamb$35.50
mint oil
Kids Pasta$9.00
Cheesecake$9.50
new york style cheesecake, house made raspberry puree
Marinière$19.00
garlic, white wine, parsley
Chicken Main$24.50
roasted half chicken, rosemary au jus, served with potatoes and vegetables
Bread$1.00
555 LA SIERRA DR.

Sacramento CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

