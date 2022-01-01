Go
Toast

Plan B

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

1638 Boston Post road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tavern Classic$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
Kid's Mini Burgers$6.99
Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.99
Build your own Burger$12.49
Baja$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Bacon Cheese$15.99
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Mini Cheese Burgers$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
See full menu

Location

1638 Boston Post road

Milford CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Champions Sports Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Village Bistro

No reviews yet

Come see us For Brunch

Seven Hills - Sbarro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Puerto Vallarta Orange

No reviews yet

We always cook from scratch, using the freshest ingredients according to tradition and our family recipes handed down for generations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston