Plan B
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.
1638 Boston Post road
Popular Items
Location
1638 Boston Post road
Milford CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Champions Sports Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Village Bistro
Come see us For Brunch
Seven Hills - Sbarro
Come on in and enjoy!
Puerto Vallarta Orange
We always cook from scratch, using the freshest ingredients according to tradition and our family recipes handed down for generations.