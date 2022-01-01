Go
Plan B

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

4 Railroad Street

Popular Items

Tavern Classic$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
Bacon Cheese$15.99
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
3 Shrooms$14.79
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
Kid's Mini Burgers$6.99
Build your own Burger$12.49
Bar Pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Mini Cheese Burgers$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Location

Simsbury CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
