So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

1000 West Columbus Avenue

Popular Items

Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Bar Pickles
3 Shrooms$14.79
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Build your own Burger$12.49
Mini Cheese Burgers$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Bacon Cheese$15.99
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Kid's Mini Burgers$6.99
Smokehouse Burger$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, crispy frizzled onions & bourbon BBQ sauce
Location

Springfield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
