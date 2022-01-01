Go
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

138 Park road

Popular Items

Tavern Classic$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
Build your own Burger$12.49
Kid's Mini Burgers$6.99
Baja$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Bar Pickles
3 Shrooms$14.79
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
Mini Cheese Burgers$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Bacon Cheese$15.99
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Location

138 Park road

West Hartford CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
