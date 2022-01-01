Go
Plancha Latin Kitchen is a collaboration of many different backgrounds and cultures presenting a Latin-American style cuisine that is blended, unique and healthy—It’s what Southern California is all about. You might recall memories of sitting at a table and feeling love through the food you were eating. Plancha was created with this in mind. We hope our hand-crafted, house-made dishes bring back those fond memories in our warm, comfortable atmosphere.

Popular Items

Chicken Nachos$9.50
Layer Your Flavor$14.75
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
TACO COMBO
Two tacos served with Plancha rice and Cuban black beans
Asada Taco$3.50
Traditional Cubano$10.00
Empanadas de Picadillo$6.25
Yuca Fries$6.25
Cuban Carnitas$14.75
Asada Burrito$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3860 Worsham Ave

Long Beach CA

Neighborhood Map

