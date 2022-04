Private Event for Freedom Boat Club Members for invited guest only.

Ahoy Mateys! It's our last Sail before the new year. Your Captain, First Mate and Wine Club Committee Crew have an exciting holiday event Below Deck just for you.

We Embark at 6pm, at the new Lunar Lounge at Planet Rock. Dress in your best Below Deck attire (get creative).

Chef Vesh will be in the Galley cooking up some Tender delights. Cocktail Cruise Director Layton will be shaking up some Duty Free specialty cocktails.

Your Food & Beverage Package is $50 per person, which includes 2 specialty cocktails. Additional cocktails can be purchased on site.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Let's get Nauti and Tie one on for the holidays! Just kidding, we don't want you to Keel over. Be responsible or you'll get a kick in the Aft.