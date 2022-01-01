Plank Road Pub and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1632 Mid Valley Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1632 Mid Valley Dr
De Pere WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Scott's Subs & Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Two Birds Bakery Cafe'
Come in and enjoy!
Bona Fide Juicery
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.