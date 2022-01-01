Plank Road Tap Room

In order to provide this experience there is a small fire pit fee which includes: private enjoyment of the fire pit for your group during a designated day/time, premium kiln dried fire wood for maximum heat and less smoke, fire pit attendant to light it and keep your wood stocked. Back to back rentals are allowed. Fire pits cannot be moved.

Cancellation policy: The fire pit fee holds your spot during the designated day and time of your fire pit reservation. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late, your will loose your reservation. There are no refunds except in instances where the weather does not allow us to build a fire (heavy rain or winds, etc.) in which case a full refund will be issued to you. Please include your phone number during checkout so we can notify you of this change if there is an issue.

