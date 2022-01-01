- /
Plank Road Tap Room
Relax, You're Here Now.
39W149 Plank Road • $$
Avg 4.8 (353 reviews)
Popular Items
|Sunday Fire Pit Reservation
|$15.00
In order to provide this experience there is a small fire pit fee which includes: private enjoyment of the fire pit for your group during a designated day/time, premium kiln dried fire wood for maximum heat and less smoke, fire pit attendant to light it and keep your wood stocked. Back to back rentals are allowed. Fire pits cannot be moved.
Cancellation policy: The fire pit fee holds your spot during the designated day and time of your fire pit reservation. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late, your will loose your reservation. There are no refunds except in instances where the weather does not allow us to build a fire (heavy rain or winds, etc.) in which case a full refund will be issued to you. Please include your phone number during checkout so we can notify you of this change if there is an issue.
|Wine Barrel Stave Bottle Opener
|$16.99
Each opener was taken from a French oak wine barrel stave from a California winery. The opener was then sanded smooth, hand-rubbed with conditioning oil and wood wax. Underneath the opening bolt, we have inlaid a rare earth magnet to catch your cap.
|Yoga in the Beer Garden
|$20.00
The sun is shining, and we’re ready to enjoy it with a morning of yoga and beer in the beer garden! Space is limited, and ticket sales end on 5/13, or when sold out. We will not be accepting walk-ins for this event. You're definitely not gonna want to miss this one!
When: Sunday, May 15th at 10:00am (arrive at 9:50am for check-in and set-up)
Where: Plank Road Tap Room
Price: $20.00 + tax per person
What's included in your ticket:
- 1 hour yoga instruction by Alicia Buivis
- 1 beverage of your choice (beer, cider, wine, or cocktail)
- Relaxing morning in our award winning beer garden.
**Yoga will take place outside in the beer garden. This is a 21+ only event. Tickets are non-refundable. In case of inclement weather, we will move under the tent in our 2nd beer garden space. When you purchase tickets it will give you a pickup date. Please disregard this. No physical ticket is needed.
|Revolution - A Little Crazy
Pale Ale - 6.8%
|Crystal Lake - Too Much Cologne
5.2% Kolsch-Style Ale
|Saturday Fire Pit Reservation
Saturday Fire Pit Reservation
$15.00
In order to provide this experience there is a small fire pit fee which includes: private enjoyment of the fire pit for your group during a designated day/time, premium kiln dried fire wood for maximum heat and less smoke, fire pit attendant to light it and keep your wood stocked. Back to back rentals are allowed. Fire pits cannot be moved.
Cancellation policy: The fire pit fee holds your spot during the designated day and time of your fire pit reservation. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late, your will loose your reservation. There are no refunds except in instances where the weather does not allow us to build a fire (heavy rain or winds, etc.) in which case a full refund will be issued to you. Please include your phone number during checkout so we can notify you of this change if there is an issue.
|WKSS Member's BBQ Plus One Ticket
|$5.00
This $5 ticket will help cover the additional cost of meat for 1 additional guest.
|Allagash Beer & Cheese Pairing
|$32.99
Join us for an evening filled with delicious cheeses and amazing Allagash beers!
The Lineup:
White witbier paired with a classic French Chèvre
Bijoux oak barrel-aged golden sour ale, aged on figs, paired with a Swiss Tête de Moine
Along the Way barrel-aged anniversary blend of wild ales paired with a Belgian Bru XL
North Sky stout paired with a 5 year aged Dutch Gouda
As always, we'll have an hour-long reception at 6pm and begin the pairing around 7.
Take an evening and get to know one of the best breweries on Earth just a little bit better.
|Penrose - Beezer Boots
Penrose + Old Irving - Hazy IPA
|Tighthead - Bear's Choice
|$7.50
IPA - 6.5%
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
39W149 Plank Road
Elgin IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
