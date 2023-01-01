Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plano restaurants you'll love

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plano

Must-try Plano restaurants

Six19 kitchen and bar image

 

Six19 kitchen and bar - 242 Mitchell Dr

242 Mitchell Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Kingston$18.00
Provolone cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, house pickles, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aoili, brioche bun
Seoul Bowl$17.00
Rice, Korean BBQ pork, Asian slaw, fresh cucumber, jalapeno, pickled onions, Spicy Thai peanuts, firecracker sauce, BBQ drizzle
Ace$16.00
Double Smash Patty, White American, house pickles, shaved red onion, ACE sauce, brioche bun
More about Six19 kitchen and bar - 242 Mitchell Dr
Banner pic

 

Dixie's Bistro - Plano - 623 W. Route 34

623 W. Route 34, Plano

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Dixie's Bistro - Plano - 623 W. Route 34
Main pic

 

L&J's Mississippi BBQ - 303 W South St

303 South West Street, Plano

No reviews yet
More about L&J's Mississippi BBQ - 303 W South St
Map

More near Plano to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1825 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (481 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston