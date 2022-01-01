Plano American restaurants you'll love
Dillas Quesadillas
2008 Midway Rd, Plano
|Popular items
|R Bluebonnet
|$5.49
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
*Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
|R Lone Star
|$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Founder
|$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Popular items
|Grilled Fresh Catch Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
|Epic Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
|Cali Burrito
|$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|Popular items
|#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast
|$9.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns or grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
|#2 Mamas Daughters Special
|$6.10
2 eggs any style with toast OR biscuits OR pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
|Bacon/Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$6.35
Mama's delicious BLT with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese