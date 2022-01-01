Plano American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

2008 Midway Rd, Plano

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
R Bluebonnet$5.49
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
*Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
R Lone Star$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Suburban Yacht Club image

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Fresh Catch Sandwich$14.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Epic Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Cali Burrito$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast$9.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns or grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
#2 Mamas Daughters Special$6.10
2 eggs any style with toast OR biscuits OR pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
Bacon/Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.35
Mama's delicious BLT with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen image

TAPAS

Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen

7200 Bishop Road, B-9, Plano

Avg 3.8 (666 reviews)
Takeout
More about Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen

