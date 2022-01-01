Plano bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Plano
More about DAQ's
DAQ's
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano
|Popular items
|6 Pack
|$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
|AMERICAN 🇺🇸 GANGSTA (Extra Shot Included) Vodka , Strong
|$9.50
Abu Dhabi (pineapple & orange flavor)
Michigan Ave (Strawberry)
Bora Bora (Pina Colada & Pineapple)
Mixed together with Extra Shot of Vodka!
|6 Pack (TO GO ONLY) COWBOYS DEAL PRE-ORDER FOR SUNDAY
|$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Popular items
|Grilled Fresh Catch Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
|Epic Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
|Cali Burrito
|$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|CHICKEN BOWL
|$11.95
With rice, hummus, tabbouleh, tahini, parsley, tomato, sumac onions, pickled cucumber & Pita
|Souk Platter
|$15.95
Tasting platter of hummus, baba ghanoush, & falafel with loads of pita, labneh harissa, tahini & harissa sauce
|BAKLAVA
|$2.95
Layered filo pastry with chopped nuts and honey
More about Mexican Bar Company
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexican Bar Company
6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano
|Popular items
|Barbacoa
|$15.50
Slow Roasted Chile Braised Brisket, Tomatillo Slaw.
|Pollo
|$15.50
Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Mojo, Crispy Artichoke.
|Queso
|$10.50
Melted Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Tres Chiles.
More about Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen
TAPAS
Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen
7200 Bishop Road, B-9, Plano