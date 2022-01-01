Plano bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Plano

DAQ's image

 

DAQ's

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Pack$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
AMERICAN 🇺🇸 GANGSTA (Extra Shot Included) Vodka , Strong$9.50
Abu Dhabi (pineapple & orange flavor)
Michigan Ave (Strawberry)
Bora Bora (Pina Colada & Pineapple)
Mixed together with Extra Shot of Vodka!
6 Pack (TO GO ONLY) COWBOYS DEAL PRE-ORDER FOR SUNDAY$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
More about DAQ's
Suburban Yacht Club image

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Fresh Catch Sandwich$14.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Epic Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Cali Burrito$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN BOWL$11.95
With rice, hummus, tabbouleh, tahini, parsley, tomato, sumac onions, pickled cucumber & Pita
Souk Platter$15.95
Tasting platter of hummus, baba ghanoush, & falafel with loads of pita, labneh harissa, tahini & harissa sauce
BAKLAVA$2.95
Layered filo pastry with chopped nuts and honey
More about Legacy Hall
Mexican Bar Company image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Bar Company

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Barbacoa$15.50
Slow Roasted Chile Braised Brisket, Tomatillo Slaw.
Pollo$15.50
Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Mojo, Crispy Artichoke.
Queso$10.50
Melted Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Tres Chiles.
More about Mexican Bar Company
Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen image

TAPAS

Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen

7200 Bishop Road, B-9, Plano

Avg 3.8 (666 reviews)
Takeout
More about Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

 

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

1900 Preston Road, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

