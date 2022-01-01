Plano breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Plano

Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE FRIES$4.50
Our seasoned fries topped with beer cheese, chives and paprika.
Pretzel Plate$11.75
Pretzel & Brat of choice
FOUNTAIN DRINK$2.50
More about Legacy Hall
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast$9.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns or grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
#2 Mamas Daughters Special$6.10
2 eggs any style with toast OR biscuits OR pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
Bacon/Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.35
Mama's delicious BLT with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen image

TAPAS

Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen

7200 Bishop Road, B-9, Plano

Avg 3.8 (666 reviews)
Takeout
More about Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

 

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

1900 Preston Road, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

