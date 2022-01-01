Plano breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Plano
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|CHEESE FRIES
|$4.50
Our seasoned fries topped with beer cheese, chives and paprika.
|Pretzel Plate
|$11.75
Pretzel & Brat of choice
|FOUNTAIN DRINK
|$2.50
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|Popular items
|#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast
|$9.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns or grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
|#2 Mamas Daughters Special
|$6.10
2 eggs any style with toast OR biscuits OR pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
|Bacon/Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$6.35
Mama's delicious BLT with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|The Elvis
|$8.75
Freshly sliced bananas, peanut butter, honey, and bacon crumble on top of our golden liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!
|The House
|$9.00
Our Bestseller! Freshly cut strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella, and our house made whipped cream on top of our golden Liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!
|NITRO FLOAT
|$6.00
Nitro cold brew coffee poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with our housemade whipped cream.
More about Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen
TAPAS
Peppersmash - A Cocktail Kitchen
7200 Bishop Road, B-9, Plano