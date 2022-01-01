Plano burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Plano
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
5017 W Plano Parkway # 100, Plano
|Popular items
|Texas Brisket 1 lb
|$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
|Half Slab Ribs
|$19.99
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
|Crispy Fries
|$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
6205 Coit Rd., Plano
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Scotty P's
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2929 Custer Rd., Plano
|Popular items
|Kid Burger
|$5.95
Kid sized burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries, Cookie and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
|Tommy P's Shakes
|$4.95
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$9.75
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.