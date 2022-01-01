Plano sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Plano
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
Served with trio of house made sauces.
|Chicken Wings
Served with trio of house made sauces.
|Duck Fat Fries
|$3.00
Best darn fries, period.
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|Brisket Queso
|$6.00
House tortilla chips, queso, Brisket, pico de gallo
|Lunch Special
|$13.00
Chopped or sliced Brisket sandwhich, kettle chips, drink (served with onions, pickles, BBQ sauce on side)
|Avocado Slaw
|$2.00
House coleslaw tossed in avocado-ranch
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
6205 Coit Rd., Plano
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Scotty P's
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2929 Custer Rd., Plano
|Popular items
|Kid Burger
|$5.95
Kid sized burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries, Cookie and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
|Tommy P's Shakes
|$4.95
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$9.75
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|DON'T CALL ME BAE
|$9.00
Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Swiss, Lemon Mayo