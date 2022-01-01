Plano Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Plano

La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

3209 K Avenue, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA$9.99
CACHETE$1.79
CARNITAS$1.79
More about La Salsa Verde
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

2008 Midway Rd, Plano

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
R Bluebonnet$5.49
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
*Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
R Lone Star$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Queso$6.00
House tortilla chips, queso, Brisket, pico de gallo
Lunch Special$13.00
Chopped or sliced Brisket sandwhich, kettle chips, drink (served with onions, pickles, BBQ sauce on side)
Avocado Slaw$2.00
House coleslaw tossed in avocado-ranch
More about Legacy Hall
Suburban Yacht Club image

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Fresh Catch Sandwich$14.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Epic Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Cali Burrito$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Texana Grill image

 

Texana Grill

1222 N CENTRAL EXPY, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Pack$55.00
Choice up to 4 meats (2 Pounds) and Includes 3 Sides (Pints)
Fajitas 1\\2 Pound Cooked
Your choice of Beef, Chicken, Combo or Veggie.
All Fajitas come with Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo. Served with Flour Tortillas and Cowboy Beans.
Truckload$35.00
Comes Baby Back Ribs and BBQ Chicken, Brisket and Sausage. Your choice of 3 sides.
More about Texana Grill
Mexican Bar Company image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Bar Company

6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Barbacoa$15.50
Slow Roasted Chile Braised Brisket, Tomatillo Slaw.
Pollo$15.50
Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Mojo, Crispy Artichoke.
Queso$10.50
Melted Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Tres Chiles.
More about Mexican Bar Company
