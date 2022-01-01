Plano Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Plano
More about La Salsa Verde
La Salsa Verde
3209 K Avenue, Plano
|Popular items
|QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA
|$9.99
|CACHETE
|$1.79
|CARNITAS
|$1.79
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas
2008 Midway Rd, Plano
|Popular items
|R Bluebonnet
|$5.49
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
*Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
|R Lone Star
|$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Founder
|$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|Brisket Queso
|$6.00
House tortilla chips, queso, Brisket, pico de gallo
|Lunch Special
|$13.00
Chopped or sliced Brisket sandwhich, kettle chips, drink (served with onions, pickles, BBQ sauce on side)
|Avocado Slaw
|$2.00
House coleslaw tossed in avocado-ranch
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Popular items
|Grilled Fresh Catch Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
|Epic Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
|Cali Burrito
|$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
More about Texana Grill
Texana Grill
1222 N CENTRAL EXPY, McKinney
|Popular items
|Family Pack
|$55.00
Choice up to 4 meats (2 Pounds) and Includes 3 Sides (Pints)
|Fajitas 1\\2 Pound Cooked
Your choice of Beef, Chicken, Combo or Veggie.
All Fajitas come with Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo. Served with Flour Tortillas and Cowboy Beans.
|Truckload
|$35.00
Comes Baby Back Ribs and BBQ Chicken, Brisket and Sausage. Your choice of 3 sides.
More about Mexican Bar Company
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexican Bar Company
6121 W Park Blvd St RS-10, Plano
|Popular items
|Barbacoa
|$15.50
Slow Roasted Chile Braised Brisket, Tomatillo Slaw.
|Pollo
|$15.50
Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Mojo, Crispy Artichoke.
|Queso
|$10.50
Melted Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Roasted Tres Chiles.