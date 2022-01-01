Plano pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Plano

Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

1032 E 15th Street, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Zealot$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
18" Pepperoni$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

3909 W Parker Rd, Plano

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
18" Margherita$21.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

7224 Independence Parkway, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
18" Zealot$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
14" Zealot$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
More about Zalat Pizza
Cheesy Sensation image

 

Cheesy Sensation

2120 Hedgecoxe Road, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cheesy Sensation
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

 

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

1900 Preston Road, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plano

Cheese Fries

Brisket

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Pies

Fried Pickles

Fajitas

Waffles

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston