Plano pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Plano
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
1032 E 15th Street, Plano
|Popular items
|18" Zealot
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
|18" Pepperoni
|$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
|14" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
More about Zalat Pizza
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
3909 W Parker Rd, Plano
|Popular items
|14" Buffalo Chicken
|$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
|18" Margherita
|$21.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
|18" Cheese
|$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
7224 Independence Parkway, Plano
|Popular items
|14" Pepperoni
|$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
|18" Zealot
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
|14" Zealot
|$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.