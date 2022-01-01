Bacon cheeseburgers in Plano

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plano restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hickory Bacon Burger$10.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions,
and our Mojo Mild sauce.
Served with Crispy Fries.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Snuffers

4901 W Park Blvd., Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
Bacon Guacamole Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
More about Snuffers

