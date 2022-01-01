Bacon cheeseburgers in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Hickory Bacon Burger
|$10.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions,
and our Mojo Mild sauce.
Served with Crispy Fries.
Snuffers
4901 W Park Blvd., Plano
|Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger
|$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
|Bacon Guacamole Burger
|$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.