Biryani in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve biryani
More about Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
8500 Ohio Dr, Plano
|Goat Fry Biryani
|$17.99
|Special Biryani
|$0.00
|Chicken Masakali Biryani
|$13.99
More about Desi District - Plano
Desi District - Plano
8450 Angels Dr, Suite 100, Plano
|Mutton-Dum Biryani
|$15.99
Marinated lamb meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.
Special Instructions
Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)
|Paneer Biryani
|$13.99
|Special Chicken Biryani
|$14.99