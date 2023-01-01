Brownie sundaes in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve brownie sundaes
More about Taverna Rossa - Plano
Taverna Rossa - Plano
4005 Preston Road, Plano
|Black Forest Brownie Sundae
|$10.00
Warm Chocolate Chocolate Brownie sundae with Cherry Puree, Chocolate Sauce, Candied Pecans, Whipped Cream, Mint, Powdered Sugar
|Gluten FREE Black Forest Brownie Sundae
|$10.00
Warm GLUTEN FREE Chocolate Chocolate Brownie sundae with Cherry Puree, Chocolate Sauce, Candied Pecans, Whipped Cream, Mint, Powdered Sugar