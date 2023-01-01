Brownie sundaes in Plano

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taverna Rossa - Plano

4005 Preston Road, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Forest Brownie Sundae$10.00
Warm Chocolate Chocolate Brownie sundae with Cherry Puree, Chocolate Sauce, Candied Pecans, Whipped Cream, Mint, Powdered Sugar
Gluten FREE Black Forest Brownie Sundae$10.00
Warm GLUTEN FREE Chocolate Chocolate Brownie sundae with Cherry Puree, Chocolate Sauce, Candied Pecans, Whipped Cream, Mint, Powdered Sugar
More about Taverna Rossa - Plano
Item pic

 

Union Bear Plano

5880 State Highway 121, Suite 101, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Candy Bar Brownie Sundae$10.00
Henry's vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce
More about Union Bear Plano

