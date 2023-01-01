Buffalo chicken salad in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about II Brothers Grill & Bar
II Brothers Grill & Bar
8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, buffalo chicken strips, and bleu cheese crumbles
More about Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard
Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard
6509 West Park Boulevard, Plano
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed lettuce tossed with carrots, celery, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles topped with buffalo marinated grilled chicken and your choice of dressing