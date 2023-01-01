Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Plano

Plano restaurants
  • Plano
  • Buffalo Chicken Salad

Plano restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

II Brothers Grill & Bar

8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, buffalo chicken strips, and bleu cheese crumbles
More about II Brothers Grill & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard

6509 West Park Boulevard, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed lettuce tossed with carrots, celery, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles topped with buffalo marinated grilled chicken and your choice of dressing
More about Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard

