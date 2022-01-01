Cake in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve cake
DAQ's
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano
|Daqs Cakes & Eggs (Crab Cakes)
|$14.95
Large Crabcake with scrambled cheese eggs and daqs potatoes
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Cinnamon Rum Cake
|$10.00
Cinnamon rum cake served with whipped cream, caramel sauce, cinnamon crunchies and berries
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• One Cake (As an Add On ONLY)
|$3.75
Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
2300 Midway Road, Suite A, Plano
|CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
|$14.99
NAAN PITA BREAD, CRAB CAKES, TOMATO, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2929 Custer Rd., Plano
|Scotty P's Cakes
|$5.25
Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!
The Bells Sweet Factory
2109 w Parker rd Suite 210, Plano
|Crab Cake
|$22.00
Our infamous crab cake topped with our bellionaire sauce.
|Chocolate Carmel Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate cake topped with caramel.