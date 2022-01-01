Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

DAQ's

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Daqs Cakes & Eggs (Crab Cakes)$14.95
Large Crabcake with scrambled cheese eggs and daqs potatoes
More about DAQ's
Item pic

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Rum Cake$10.00
Cinnamon rum cake served with whipped cream, caramel sauce, cinnamon crunchies and berries
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• One Cake (As an Add On ONLY)$3.75
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Consumer pic

 

Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

2300 Midway Road, Suite A, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT$14.99
NAAN PITA BREAD, CRAB CAKES, TOMATO, TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE SAUCE
More about Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Velvet Cake$3.50
More about Legacy Hall
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2929 Custer Rd., Plano

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scotty P's Cakes$5.25
Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!
More about Scotty P's
Item pic

 

The Bells Sweet Factory

2109 w Parker rd Suite 210, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake$22.00
Our infamous crab cake topped with our bellionaire sauce.
Chocolate Carmel Cake$10.00
Chocolate cake topped with caramel.
More about The Bells Sweet Factory
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Crab Cakes$16.95
Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of 1 side.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

