Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Cannolis
Plano restaurants that serve cannolis
Marinara Pizza
1915 N Central Expy,Ste 500, Plano
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.00
More about Marinara Pizza
Darna Mediterranean Eatery
7700 Windrose Ave Ste. G-170, Plano
No reviews yet
Baklava Cannoli
$14.00
Filo dough filled with pistachio cream, topped with pistachios, walnuts and pepitas
More about Darna Mediterranean Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Plano
French Fries
Chicken Salad
Fried Pickles
Corn Dogs
Chicken Sandwiches
Hash Browns
Tortellini
Coleslaw
More near Plano to explore
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(64 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Durant
No reviews yet
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1205 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(740 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(599 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston