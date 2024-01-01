Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Carbonara
Plano restaurants that serve carbonara
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
6007 Legacy Dr, Plano
Avg 4.6
(2105 reviews)
Truffle Carbonara
$22.00
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
Mighty Chick
8900 Ohio Drive #A, Plano
No reviews yet
KIMCHI CARBONARA
$16.95
More about Mighty Chick
