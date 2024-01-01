Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve carbonara

Truffle Carbonara image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar - Plano

6007 Legacy Dr, Plano

Avg 4.6 (2105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Truffle Carbonara$22.00
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
Item pic

 

Mighty Chick

8900 Ohio Drive #A, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIMCHI CARBONARA$16.95
More about Mighty Chick

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Dosa

Kale Salad

Cannolis

Spicy Noodles

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Plano to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (599 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston