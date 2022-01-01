Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Snuffers

4901 W Park Blvd., Plano

Fried Jalapeno Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy chiptle dressing, red onions & tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Green Chile Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with green chilies and cilantro under melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing, red onions and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

• Cheeseburger w/mayo$6.75
Grilled to perfection, big and juicy. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickle & Mayo.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2929 Custer Rd., Plano

No Burger Cheeseburger$6.95
A golden brown Sourdough Toast & Melted American Cheese.
Mike's Classic Double Cheeseburger Platter$8.95
Scotty P honors his Dad with a Classic Double Cheeseburger, his Dad's favorite.
2 Beef patties, layered with melted cheese, pickles, diced yellow onion, mustard, and ketchup. Served with Fries.
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

Lunch Cheeseburger$8.95
