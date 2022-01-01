Cheeseburgers in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Snuffers
4901 W Park Blvd., Plano
|Fried Jalapeno Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy chiptle dressing, red onions & tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
|Green Chile Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with green chilies and cilantro under melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing, red onions and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Cheeseburger w/mayo
|$6.75
Grilled to perfection, big and juicy. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickle & Mayo.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2929 Custer Rd., Plano
|No Burger Cheeseburger
|$6.95
A golden brown Sourdough Toast & Melted American Cheese.
|Mike's Classic Double Cheeseburger Platter
|$8.95
Scotty P honors his Dad with a Classic Double Cheeseburger, his Dad's favorite.
2 Beef patties, layered with melted cheese, pickles, diced yellow onion, mustard, and ketchup. Served with Fries.