Chicken enchiladas in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about El Fenix
El Fenix
810 N Central Expwy, Plano
|Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
More about E B Latin Bistro
E B Latin Bistro
6505 W Park Blvd,Ste 136, Plano
|2 Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.00
White corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken cooked in tomatoes and onions, topped with our chipotle ancho chili pepper tomato suace, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, queso blanco, and cilantro. Served with yellow rice and black beans.