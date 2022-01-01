Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Red Hot & Blue

5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
The Southern classic with green beans and red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Chicken Fried Steak w/ Cream Gravy$12.25
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Topped with Mama's cream gravy along with 3 sides and a diner made roll or cornbread
• Chicken Fried Steak w/ cream gravy$12.25
Hand breaded, perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden crisp. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Diner made roll or cornbread is included.
• Chicken Fried Steak w/ Cream Gravy$12.25
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

2300 Midway Road, Suite A, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$15.89
SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST OR PANCAKES, AND TWO EGGS ANYSTYLE
More about Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

