Chicken fried steaks in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$13.99
The Southern classic with green beans and red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Chicken Fried Steak w/ Cream Gravy
|$12.25
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Topped with Mama's cream gravy along with 3 sides and a diner made roll or cornbread
