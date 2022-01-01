Chicken salad in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve chicken salad
Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Chicken Crispers Salad
|$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
Snuffers
4901 W Park Blvd., Plano
|Chicken Strip Caesar Salad
|$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|•Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Large bowl of fresh mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, tomato and cheese. Topped with a delicious Chicken Fried Chicken breast.
Choice of dressing
|• Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Large bowl of fresh mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, tomato and cheese. Topped with a delicious Grilled Chicken breast.
Choice of dressing