Chicken salad in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

Village Burger Bar

5700 Legacy Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ranch Chicken Salad$10.75
More about Village Burger Bar
Banner pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Crispers Salad$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Snuffers

4901 W Park Blvd., Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
More about Snuffers
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
•Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$11.25
Large bowl of fresh mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, tomato and cheese. Topped with a delicious Chicken Fried Chicken breast.
Choice of dressing
• Grilled Chicken Salad$11.25
Large bowl of fresh mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, tomato and cheese. Topped with a delicious Grilled Chicken breast.
Choice of dressing
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1320 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, and parmesan cheese.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

