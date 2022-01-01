Chicken tenders in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Chicken Strips
Served with trio of house made sauces.
Texana Grill
1222 N CENTRAL EXPY, McKinney
|Chicken Tenders for 1
|$15.00
All Hand breaded to Order
5 Pieces and Includes 2 Sides (8pz)
Proper Wing
305 E Farm to Market Rd 544, Murphy
|(3) Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Three chicken tenders with your choice of one sauce, spice, or dip. You can add unlimited additional tenders in flavor increments of 3.