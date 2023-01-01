Chicken tikka in Plano
Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
8500 Ohio Dr, Plano
|Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$12.99
|Chicken Tikka Pulav
|$13.99
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
More about Desi District - Plano
Desi District - Plano
8450 Angels Dr, Suite 100, Plano
|Chicken Tikka Kati Rolls
|$9.49
Chicken strip dipped into tikka masala. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with chicken rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.
|Chicken Tikka
|$10.99
Marinated boneless chicken cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.
|Butter Chicken Tikka Burger
|$9.49
Chicken strip dipped in tikka masala sauce. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.