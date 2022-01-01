Chili in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve chili
Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
|Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Snuffers
4901 W Park Blvd., Plano
|Cup - Chili
|$4.29
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
|Bowl - Chili
|$6.99
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
Rodeo Goat
641 Powell Lane, Plano
|BRISKET CHILI BOWL
|$8.00
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Cup of CHILI
|$6.50
Cup of Mama's Homemade Chili