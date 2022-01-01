Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Plano

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast

Plano restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Snuffers

4901 W Park Blvd., Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup - Chili$4.29
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
Bowl - Chili$6.99
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
More about Snuffers
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat

641 Powell Lane, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET CHILI BOWL$8.00
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
More about Rodeo Goat
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Cup of CHILI$6.50
Cup of Mama's Homemade Chili
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2929 Custer Rd., Plano

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mom P's Chili$6.95
A bowl of our famous chili topped with Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, & Grated Cheddar.
More about Scotty P's

Browse other tasty dishes in Plano

Cheese Fries

Sliders

Salmon

Tostadas

Calamari

Fish Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston