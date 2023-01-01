Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chilli chicken in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Chilli Chicken
Plano restaurants that serve chilli chicken
Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
8500 Ohio Dr, Plano
No reviews yet
Chilli Chicken
$10.49
More about Peacock Indian Cuisine - - Plano
Desi District - Plano
8450 Angels Dr, Suite 100, Plano
No reviews yet
Chilli Chicken
$9.99
Chicken cubes dipped into a spicy tangy chilli sauce.
More about Desi District - Plano
Browse other tasty dishes in Plano
Suadero
Veggie Burritos
Chicken Enchiladas
Lamb Burgers
Shrimp Salad
Tandoori
Chili
Chicken Tenders
More near Plano to explore
Richardson
Avg 4.3
(68 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(570 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(62 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(941 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(403 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston